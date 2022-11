A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greenbelt, Maryland.

It happened near Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive on Thursday just after 2 p.m. Greenbelt Police said the 16-year-old has injuries that were not life-threatening.

NBC Washington reported that the boy was walking a dog when it happened and that a nearby home was also struck by bullets, but no one inside was hurt.

Below is the area where it happened.