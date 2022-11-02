ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | DC Ward 3 candidates | Marylanders to vote on marijuana legalization
Home » Maryland News » 2 fatally shot at…

2 fatally shot at Prince George’s Co. grocery store

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 4, 2022, 12:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two people were fatally shot Friday at a grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say.

Police said they were called to the store at 20 Audrey Lane, just over the D.C. line, for a report of a shooting at about 10:25 a.m. They found a woman and man with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released very many details about what led to the shooting. They said it was an isolated incident and “there is no danger to the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up