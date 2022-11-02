2 fatally shot at Prince George’s Co. grocery store

Two people were fatally shot at a grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Prince George's County police say.

Police said they were called to the store at 20 Audrey Lane, just over the D.C. line, for a report of a shooting at about 10:25 a.m. They found a woman and man with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released very many details about what led to the shooting. They said it was an isolated incident and “there is no danger to the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene.