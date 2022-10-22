RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Ocean City Sunset Festival canceled for Sunday

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 22, 2022, 8:53 PM

The Sunset Festival returning to Ocean City, Maryland, will close early due to what officials are calling “unsafe weather conditions.”

The four-day Sunset Festival was set to happen in Ocean City through Sunday, but the last day of the festival has been canceled.

The Sunset Festival is going to conclude its end-of-season celebration with a beach bonfire and fireworks on Saturday at 8 p.m., with Sunday’s festivities canceled, according to an online announcement.

The Town of Ocean City said that Saturday’s musical performance and family-friendly activities will go on as scheduled until after fireworks in the evening.

“A special thanks to all of the vendors, musical performances, and visitors who have enjoyed Sunfest 2022,” the announcement said. “The turnout this season was tremendous and we look forward to an even bigger and brighter Sunfest in 2023!”

This cancellation comes after the three-day Oceans Calling Festival, scheduled for Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, was canceled due to severe weather tied to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

