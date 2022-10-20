Sunfest festival shines in Ocean City

The four-day Sunfest festival returns to Maryland's Ocean City through Sunday.

The outdoor festival features arts, crafts, music and food from more than 200 artisans across the area and the U.S. at the south end of Ocean City’s boardwalk.

It comes after the three-day Oceans Calling Festival, scheduled for Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, was canceled due to severe weather tied to the remnants of Hurricane Ian — one of many Mid-Atlantic events canceled that weekend.

Motorists should expect “higher than normal traffic volumes,” said the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The MDTA said it will implement two-way operations (when one lane of eastbound traffic travels on the westbound span) to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge, pending on weather and traffic conditions.

It is encouraging motorists to travel during what it called “off-peak” hours:

Thursday — after 10 p.m.

Friday — before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Saturday — before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Sunday — before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Download the free WTOP News app for Android and Apple phones to sign up for custom traffic and weather alerts.

Classic rock band Starship featuring Mickey Thomas (performing Friday), is one of over 20 acts performing for free across two stages. Other acts will perform country, fusion, rock and rhythm and blues music.

A separate Ocean City Tribute Festival taking place at Ocean City’s Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel will feature acts impersonating Elton John and Madonna, among others.

Sunfest Thursday highlights include a Halloween-themed beach maze, tractor hay rides, a cornhole competition and an evening drone display.

Friday highlights include a two-faceted boardwalk bike ride the Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan, from 27th Street to the Sunfest grounds. A bicycle sprint race, a beer garden, beach tennis games, canine competitions and another evening drone display are among the other events.

More information about events for the festival can be found here.