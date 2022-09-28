RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Maryland court expedites Cox campaign appeal on mail-in ballots

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

September 28, 2022, 11:54 AM

Maryland’s second-highest court is expediting the review of an appeal made by Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, who hopes to stop Maryland’s Board of Elections from counting mail-in ballots before Election Day.

The Cox campaign has a 3 p.m. deadline Wednesday to file a brief that argues against a Montgomery County Circuit Court decision allowing mail-in ballots to be counted starting Saturday, Oct. 1.

The State Board of Elections will then have until 3 p.m. Thursday to file its response.

A lawyer for Cox is hoping that the Court of Special Appeals will decide to review the case by Friday, Sept. 30.

If the decision is ultimately overturned, the state would not be able to start counting mail-in ballots until two days after the general election is held.

Cox faces Democrat Wes Moore in November.

