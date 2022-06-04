RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Weapons seized from Maryland man after officers fired on

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 4:50 PM

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Maryland man has been arrested and weapons and ammunition were seized from his home after authorities say he fired nearly two dozen shots at law enforcement officers.

The Herald-Mail report the incident began late Friday after police received a 911 call during which a female reported being threatened by a male at a home in Hagerstown.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies tried to engage with the suspect, he fired at them through a window at close range.

The suspect now faces charges including first-degree attempted murder.

