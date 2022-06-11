Maryland high court upholds conviction in officer’s killing

Maryland’s highest court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence for a man who was 16 years old when he fatally struck a Baltimore County police officer with a vehicle.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s highest court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence for a man who was 16 years old when he fatally struck a Baltimore County police officer with a vehicle. The Maryland Court of Appeals rejected defense attorneys’ argument that it was unconstitutional to sentence Dawnta Harris to life in prison because he was a minor when he killed the officer in 2018. Harris, now 20, was driving a stolen Jeep when Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio blocked its path with her patrol car and ordered him to stop. She fired her weapon once before he struck her with the car.

