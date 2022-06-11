RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Maryland high court upholds conviction in officer’s killing

The Associated Press

June 11, 2022, 12:39 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s highest court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence for a man who was 16 years old when he fatally struck a Baltimore County police officer with a vehicle. The Maryland Court of Appeals rejected defense attorneys’ argument that it was unconstitutional to sentence Dawnta Harris to life in prison because he was a minor when he killed the officer in 2018. Harris, now 20, was driving a stolen Jeep when Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio blocked its path with her patrol car and ordered him to stop. She fired her weapon once before he struck her with the car.

