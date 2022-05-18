Cruisin’ Ocean City car show expected to draw big crowds, traffic problems

Over 3,000 cars are expected to take part in the 31st annual Cruisin' Ocean City car show. scheduled to start on Friday and run through Sunday evening.

Expect lots of traffic and police if you plan to visit Ocean City, Maryland, this weekend.

Over 3,000 cars are expected to take part in the 31st Annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show, scheduled to start Friday and continue through Sunday.

It will include car displays, vendors, live music and boardwalk parades, with many events happening at the Inlet Parking lot and the Convention Center Parking lot.

Ocean City police are getting help from several other agencies to strictly enforce traffic laws.

The Town of Ocean City has been designated a Special Event Zone starting on Tuesday. The designation means lower speed limits, and higher fines for traffic violations.

There are also enhanced penalties for “exhibition driving,” such as skidding, making unreasonably loud engine noise and popping a car’s wheels off the ground.

Spectators can get in trouble too, if they urge drivers to do burnouts, the town said in a news release.

“Officers will enforce all laws for spectators who incite drivers and enforce the violations with the driver,” local officials said.