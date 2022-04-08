RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strike on rail station | New sanction target Putin's daughters | Russia cuts interest rate | Photos
Bill to ban ‘ghost guns’ in Md. becomes law without Hogan’s signature

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 8, 2022, 12:41 PM

A bill in Maryland to ban “ghost guns” will become law without Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature.

Last month, Maryland lawmakers approved a measure banning the sale and possession of so-called ghost guns, which don’t have serial numbers and can be assembled from kits purchased online.

In a tweet Friday morning, Hogan said he was allowing the measure to go into effect, calling it a “positive step as we seek to stem the tide of violent crime — but it does nothing to penalize those who actually pull the trigger on firearms.”

Hogan said crime remains “the most pressing concern for all Marylanders” and pressed lawmakers to take up the Violent Firearms Offender Act, which increases the penalties for gun-related crimes by repeat offenders.

The measure is stuck in a committee, and the General Assembly session ends Monday.

“It is my hope that in the last days of this session, the General Assembly will do the right thing and pass the Violent Firearms Offender Act, so that we can ensure those who use guns to commit violent and heinous crimes remain off of our streets and out of our communities,” Hogan said.

Gun safety advocates had been pushing for the ghost gun measure for years. The governor’s office hadn’t signaled whether he would sign the bill but lawmakers said they had enough votes to override a possible veto by the governor.

The bill’s sponsors are State Sen. Susan Lee and Montgomery County Del. Lesley Lopez.

The measure bans the sale of kit guns, unfinished frames and receivers manufactured after October 1968 without serial numbers starting on June 1, 2022. Possession of unserialized firearms is prohibited starting March 1, 2023.

Efforts to pass the ghost gun ban took on new urgency in Montgomery County after a high school student was wounded in a shooting in a high school bathroom with a ghost gun in January.

Last summer, the county recorded its first death involving a firearm without a serial number, spurring calls for tougher laws.

A county law cracking down on the possession of ghost guns near schools and community centers drew a legal challenge.

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

