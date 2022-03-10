RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Hogan pushes for emergency suspension of Maryland gas tax

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

March 10, 2022, 4:43 PM

With gas prices surging to a national average of $4.25, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is seeking an emergency suspension of the state’s gas tax to “help with the pain at the pump,” he said in a statement Thursday.

Hogan said that “at this time of global uncertainty due to Russian aggression” in Ukraine, he is working with Maryland lawmakers to suspend the gas tax. He also said he supports ongoing efforts in the legislature to suspend automatic increases in the gas tax.

Hogan credited “incredible revenue estimates” and a record budget surplus in pressing for additional tax relief for Maryland families.

On Thursday, state officials announced revenue revisions that show estimates have jumped an additional $1.6 billion for the current and upcoming fiscal years. The increased revenue has been fueled in part by federal aid for pandemic relief.

In response to the revised figures, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot called on the governor and the Maryland General Assembly to establish a three-month gas tax holiday.

Franchot noted on Twitter that the gas tax in Maryland is currently about 37 cents.

Also on Thursday, Democratic leaders in Virginia urged Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to declare a state of emergency to activate that state’s anti-price gouging law.

A Youngkin spokesperson responded by describing the move as a “ploy” by Democrats to deflect attention from “their record of reducing American energy independence.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

