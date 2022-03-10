RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Democrats call on Virginia governor to act on gas prices

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 3:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic leaders in Virginia are calling on Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to declare a state of emergency to activate the state’s anti-price gouging law. The move comes as gas prices reach record highs following Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. The emergency declaration would activate the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act, which is designed to stop suppliers from charging an “unconscionable price” for necessary goods and services, including gas and home heating fuel. The law gives the state attorney general the authority to investigate and prosecute businesses that overcharge. Youngkin’s spokesperson called the call for a state of emergency a “ploy”by Democrats to deflect attention from “their record of reducing American energy independence.”

