CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Maryland News » 3 hospitalized after hit-and-run…

3 hospitalized after hit-and-run crash near Hagerstown

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

March 6, 2022, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three people were hospitalized, two of which with serious injuries, after what police say may have been a collision of two drunk drivers in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the Northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 2. A man who was driving under influence hit a woman, who may have also been intoxicated, according to Maryland State Police.

A pick-up truck fled the scene after striking a vehicle at a high speed. Police said the truck was occupied by two men and the vehicle was found, with heavy damage to the front, traveling at 5 mph near the scene of the crash on I-81.

The pick-up truck’s driver, a 27-year-old Virginia man, was arrested for DUI.

The three people in the vehicle that was struck all had injuries of varying severity.

The driver, a 25-year old Pennsylvania woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment on her injuries.

The front seat passenger was the driver’s 33-year-old boyfriend, also from Pennsylvania. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The back seat passenger was the driver’s 20-year-old step-sister from West Virginia. She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, hospital staff told authorities that the 25-year-old driver had a blood alcohol level.

State Police told WTOP this crash was unrelated to the trucker convoy which was in Hagerstown Saturday night.

Below is the area where the crash took place:

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up