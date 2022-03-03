3 hospitalized after hit-and-run crash near Hagerstown

Three people were hospitalized after what police say might have been a collision of two drunk drivers in Hagerstown.

Three people were hospitalized, two of which with serious injuries, after what police say may have been a collision of two drunk drivers in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the Northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 2. A man who was driving under influence hit a woman, who may have also been intoxicated, according to Maryland State Police.

A pick-up truck fled the scene after striking a vehicle at a high speed. Police said the truck was occupied by two men and the vehicle was found, with heavy damage to the front, traveling at 5 mph near the scene of the crash on I-81.

The pick-up truck’s driver, a 27-year-old Virginia man, was arrested for DUI.

The three people in the vehicle that was struck all had injuries of varying severity.

The driver, a 25-year old Pennsylvania woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment on her injuries.

The front seat passenger was the driver’s 33-year-old boyfriend, also from Pennsylvania. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The back seat passenger was the driver’s 20-year-old step-sister from West Virginia. She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, hospital staff told authorities that the 25-year-old driver had a blood alcohol level.

State Police told WTOP this crash was unrelated to the trucker convoy which was in Hagerstown Saturday night.

Below is the area where the crash took place:

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.