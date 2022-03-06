CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Trucker convoy plans to circle DC Beltway Sunday

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

March 6, 2022, 1:37 AM

A People’s Convoy spokesperson tells WTOP that they plan to circle the Beltway on Sunday.

Lynne Kristensen, a spokesperson with the People’s Convoy, said that plans have not been finalized, but that the convoy does plan to drive around D.C.

“The People’s Convoy plans to circle the beltway [Sunday] and has been working with local and state law enforcement to find the best time to travel,” Kristensen said in a message to WTOP.

The spokesperson added that plans are fluid and that more information would be available on Sunday in response to reporting from the Washington Post.

The trucker convoy was estimated to have hundreds of vehicles ranging from semis to standard-sized cars. They will be traveling from their initial rallying place in Hagerstown, Maryland, but have not confirmed a second rallying point or any other information at this time.

The convoy has stated a primary opposition to mask mandates and other COVID-19 regulations. Most of those mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in recent weeks.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP and Traffic and Weather on the 8’s for the latest on your commute. WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

