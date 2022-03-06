Trucker convoy plans to circle DC Beltway Sunday

People's Convoy drivers have shifted their plans, with a spokesperson telling WTOP that they have plans to Circle the Beltway on Sunday.

Lynne Kristensen, a spokesperson with the People’s Convoy, said that plans have not been finalized, but that the convoy does plan to drive around D.C.

“The People’s Convoy plans to circle the beltway [Sunday] and has been working with local and state law enforcement to find the best time to travel,” Kristensen said in a message to WTOP.

The spokesperson added that plans are fluid and that more information would be available on Sunday in response to reporting from the Washington Post.

The trucker convoy was estimated to have hundreds of vehicles ranging from semis to standard-sized cars. They will be traveling from their initial rallying place in Hagerstown, Maryland, but have not confirmed a second rallying point or any other information at this time.

The convoy has stated a primary opposition to mask mandates and other COVID-19 regulations. Most of those mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in recent weeks.

