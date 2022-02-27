CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Wicomico Co. schools end mask mandate in facilities, on school buses

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 27, 2022, 9:07 PM

Wicomico County Public Schools announced that they would be ending their mask mandate “effective immediately” Sunday evening.

The school system announced in a tweet just after 7 p.m. on Sunday that masks would be optional for students, staff and visitors inside of their school facilities.

Wicomico County Public Schools said that their school system would not be required to mask on school buses moving forward and asked that others respect personal decisions to wear or not wear masks.

The system added that they hope people will support healthy and safe in-person learning by continuing social distancing, sanitizing and handwashing practices.

Families were also asked to self-screen for symptoms daily and stay home if sick.

Wicomico County Public School’s mask mandate drops follows a number of changes to Maryland mask mandates and a relaxing of COVID-19 guidance from the CDC.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

