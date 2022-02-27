Wicomico Co. schools end mask mandate in facilities, on school buses

Wicomico County Public Schools announced that they would be ending their mask mandate “effective immediately” Sunday evening. The school system…

Wicomico County Public Schools announced that they would be ending their mask mandate “effective immediately” Sunday evening.

The school system announced in a tweet just after 7 p.m. on Sunday that masks would be optional for students, staff and visitors inside of their school facilities.

Wicomico County Public Schools said that their school system would not be required to mask on school buses moving forward and asked that others respect personal decisions to wear or not wear masks.

The system added that they hope people will support healthy and safe in-person learning by continuing social distancing, sanitizing and handwashing practices.

Families were also asked to self-screen for symptoms daily and stay home if sick.

Effective immediately in Wicomico County Public Schools, masks are optional for students, staff and visitors in our school facilities. Masks are also no longer required on school buses. Please respect a person’s decision to wear or not wear a mask in school facilities. pic.twitter.com/vTJsdwMYbX — Wicomico Co Schools (@wcboe) February 28, 2022

Wicomico County Public School’s mask mandate drops follows a number of changes to Maryland mask mandates and a relaxing of COVID-19 guidance from the CDC.