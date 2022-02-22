Md. board of education lifts statewide school mask mandate

The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday to lift its statewide school mask mandate and allow local school boards to adopt their own policies.

It still needs to be approved by a joint legislative committee.

If approved, the decision on masking in schools will be up to the local systems.

The 12-2 vote by the board on Tuesday to end an emergency order on March 1 that limits when local officials can end the policy sends the proposal to a legislative committee to make a final decision.

Under the current policy, local school systems can decide to end the mask requirement if the spread of COVID-19 is moderate or low for 14 days in a row or if vaccination rates are higher than 80% in the school or community.

Gov. Larry Hogan thanked the board after the vote.

