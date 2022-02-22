CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Md. board of education lifts statewide school mask mandate

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 22, 2022, 1:58 PM

The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday to lift its statewide school mask mandate and allow local school boards to adopt their own policies.

It still needs to be approved by a joint legislative committee.

If approved, the decision on masking in schools will be up to the local systems.

The 12-2 vote by the board on Tuesday to end an emergency order on March 1 that limits when local officials can end the policy sends the proposal to a legislative committee to make a final decision.

Under the current policy, local school systems can decide to end the mask requirement if the spread of COVID-19 is moderate or low for 14 days in a row or if vaccination rates are higher than 80% in the school or community.

Gov. Larry Hogan thanked the board after the vote.

WTOP’s Joslyn Chesson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

