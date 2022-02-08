OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos | Local Olympians
Study: Maryland prison officers shortchanged millions in OT

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 5:32 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A U.S. Department of Labor investigation shows the state of Maryland shortchanged correctional officers and other staff at the Jessup Correctional Institution by nearly a half-million dollars in wages over a two-year period.

The Baltimore Sun reports the labor department found that the state paid staff members only through the end of their scheduled shifts instead of when workers actually clocked out.

That effectively rounded off overtime for employees who were regularly required to stay late to deal with issues in the institution or wait for other staffers to relieve them.

The investigation covered the period between November 2018 and November 2020.

