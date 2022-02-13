Hogan talks up presidential interest on Sunday morning show

While Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has shut the door on a U.S. Senate run, he’s leaving the door open to a presidential bid in 2024.

WASHINGTON (AP) — While Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has shut the door on a U.S. Senate run, he’s leaving the door open to a presidential bid in 2024.

Hogan, a Republican, talked Sunday about his political future on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Republicans had hoped the popular second-term governor would run for Senate and give them one of their best shots to flip a seat in a chamber currently split 50-50. But Hogan reiterated what he’s said previously: that being a U.S. senator simply is not appealing to him.

Hogan, a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump, continued to keep the door open on a presidential bid, and said he believes the GOP is slowly pulling itself from Trump’s grip.

