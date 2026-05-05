Virginia Del. Michelle Maldonado to resign May 31

Virginia Del. Michelle Maldonado announced she will step down from her House seat effective May 31, prompting a future special election.

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Del. Michelle Maldonado is stepping down from her seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, effective May 31, she announced in a Tuesday morning post on X.

The third-term Democrat, 57, has represented the 20th House District since 2024. She represented the 50th District from 2022-24.

Maldonado, whose current term would have ended on Jan. 12, 2028, did not give a reason for stepping down.

“It has been a profound honor to serve the constituents of District 20,” Maldonado said in her resignation letter to Speaker Don Scott — without providing a concrete reason for her exit. “My departure is bittersweet for me but also is done with great respect for this institution and confidence in its continued service to the people of the commonwealth.”

The 20th House District includes Manassas, Manassas Park and surrounding areas.

It will be up to Scott to call a special election to select Maldonado’s successor.

Maldonado thanked her fellow delegates, proceeding to credit “our many community and collaboration partners whose engagement has strengthened the work of this body.”

Maldonado further praised her constituents in the brief accompanying post on X.

“Yesterday, I submitted my resignation to the Speaker of the House,” she said. “Serving the people of District 20 has been the honor of a lifetime. I thank our community, voters, partners, volunteers, & fellow legislators & electeds for their trust in me & for their dedication to Virginians.”

Yesterday, I submitted my resignation to the Speaker of the House. Serving the people of District 20 has been the honor of a lifetime. I thank our community, voters, partners, volunteers, & fellow legislators & electeds for their trust in me & for their dedication to Virginians. pic.twitter.com/PEsfMhOlFJ — Michelle Maldonado (@MichelleforVA) May 5, 2026

In 2024, Maldonado was among a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls in the race for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. She ultimately received 3.2% of the vote in the Democratic primary, losing out to current Rep. Suhas Subramanyam — who prevailed with 30.4%.

Virginia Del. Michelle Maldonado to resign May 31

Virginia Del. Michelle Maldonado announced she will step down from her House seat effective May 31, prompting a future special election.