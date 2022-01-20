Yumi Hogan tests positive for COVID-19

Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted.

The governor said the positive test came during the couple’s weekly testing.

“Having been vaccinated and boosted, she is only experiencing mild symptoms. She will quarantine at Government House. I received negative rapid and PCR tests,” the governor said. “We want to again take this opportunity to urge Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the Omicron variant.”

Yumi Hogan’s positive test comes a month after the governor contracted coronavirus.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.