CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Maryland News » Yumi Hogan tests positive…

Yumi Hogan tests positive for COVID-19

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

January 20, 2022, 9:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Thursday.

The governor said the positive test came during the couple’s weekly testing.

“Having been vaccinated and boosted, she is only experiencing mild symptoms. She will quarantine at Government House. I received negative rapid and PCR tests,” the governor said. “We want to again take this opportunity to urge Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the Omicron variant.”

Yumi Hogan’s positive test comes a month after the governor contracted coronavirus.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up