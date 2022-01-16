CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » Maryland News » Pilot of crashed medical…

Pilot of crashed medical helicopter released from hospital

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 11:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The pilot of a medical helicopter that crash-landed without loss of life next to a church in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia last week expressed gratitude to his crew and first responders as he was released from a hospital Sunday.

The pilot, whose name has not been officially released, was wheeled out of the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center emergency room Sunday morning to applause from police and first responders and spoke to reporters before being taken home by ambulance with a police escort.

“I’m just feeling fortunate, you know — I had God as my co-pilot that day and we took care of the crew and we landed in his front yard, so that was kind of nice,” he said.

The Eurocopter EC135 medical helicopter owned by Denver-based Air Methods, part of the LifeNet program based in Hagerstown, Maryland, was also transporting an infant girl and two other crew members when it came down at about 1 p.m. Tuesday next to Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Upper Darby.

The pilot said he didn’t remember “much of anything” about the crash, crediting other crew with rescuing him and getting the young patient to an ambulance.

“I remember waking up and looking up and seeing a whole company of firefighters looking down at me and that’s a real good feeling,” he said, expressing gratitude to first responders and the medical team treating him.

“I’m just glad to be here and I’m glad that I got my crew back alive,” he said. “I always tell people I just drive the bus; the heroes are in the back, working on the patient.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up