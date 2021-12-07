CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Maryland News » Md. Board of Education…

Md. Board of Education sets up framework to drop school mask mandates

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

December 7, 2021, 3:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland’s Board of Education on Tuesday passed a new set of regulations that would lead to the dropping of mask mandates in the state’s public schools.

On a 12-1 vote, the board approved an emergency regulation that lets counties decide to drop the mandates if one of three criteria are met:

  • If 80% of students in a school are fully vaccinated;
  • If 80% of the population of the surrounding county are fully vaccinated;
  • If transmission rates in the county are in the low or moderate range, defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 people or a test positivity rate under 8%, for 14 days.

“We’ve got to embrace the new baselines and get to work,” said Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury. “Schools have to stay open.”

The regulation needs legislative approval.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM has a new tiger team to help agencies wade through federal hiring demands

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

DHS continues rolling out new cyber requirements to transportation sector

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up