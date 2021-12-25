Baltimore, Frederick counties welcome new elections directors

Two Maryland counties have new directors in place to guide the 2022 elections.

On Thursday, Ruie Lavoie was named the new election director for the Baltimore County Board of Elections. She will begin the new role next Wednesday.

Lavoie has worked in Maryland elections for more than 12 years, the first 10 in Baltimore County, and the last two as election director in Cecil County.

“The Board is excited to welcome Ms. Lavoie and is confident that she has the tools, skills, and drive to manage elections in Maryland’s third largest county,” Baltimore County Board of Elections President Bruce Robinson said in a statement.

Lavoie will replace Katie Brown, who she was previously deputy to. Brown is retiring after 35 years of work in Maryland elections, the last 13 as Baltimore County election director.

“Mrs. Brown brought Baltimore County elections into the modern era, adapting to the multitude of changes over the last decade without missing a beat while building what we think is the strongest staff in Maryland elections. We wish her the very best in retirement,” Robinson said.

In Frederick County, Barbara Wagner was permanently appointed as election director after serving in an interim capacity since July.

As interim director, Wagner supported the City of Frederick’s municipal primary and general elections as well as other municipal elections around the county. She also recommended changes to district boundaries that were approved unanimously by the County Council Redistricting Commission.

Wagner, who has been working in elections since 2008, takes over for longtime elections director Stuart Harvey, who retired over the summer.

“My focus is to increase our visibility in the community,” Wagner said in a statement. “Voter outreach and education enhances participation in all aspects of the voting process.”