90% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

At least 90% of adults in Maryland have received one dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Office of Gov. Larry Hogan.

At least 90% of adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Office of Gov. Larry Hogan.

Hogan celebrated the milestone in a Saturday news release, saying that “Even as we continue to urge booster shots, we are also very focused on getting the remaining unvaccinated individuals vaccinated.”

“As part of our commitment to leave no arm behind, we will work to get that last remaining 10% vaccinated. This continues to be the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and your fellow Marylanders,” Hogan continued.

The state identifies adults as everyone who is 18 or older who received their first shot.

Booster shots are also on the rise in Maryland with 60% of the state’s eligible seniors having received one. On Thursday, Hogan expanded eligibility for boosters to include anyone 16 and older.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.