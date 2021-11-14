CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
CDC data confirms 99% of Maryland’s senior population vaccinated

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 14, 2021, 7:30 AM

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that 99% of Maryland’s 65 and older population, received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hogan said, in a statement citing CDC data, that the state continued to rank in the top 10 states for boosters for seniors.

He said that the state will focus on getting the last 1% of seniors and nearly 13% of adults in the state vaccinated, along with school-aged children.

“We have gotten to this point by listening to the experts and by following the science, and that is exactly what we will continue to do,” Hogan said.

Maryland has confirmed nearly 700,00 booster shots and nearly 90% of Maryland adults have received at least one vaccination.

The governor also noted that the state surpassed 50,000 vaccinations for kids between five- and 11-years old. Those vaccinations were recently cleared for use on Nov. 2.

State health officials also said that they continue to recommend shots for seniors, especially those with underlying health conditions or comorbidities.

Non-English speakers can call the state’s multilingual call center for direct assistance with appointment booking. Clinics are also available at the state’s website.

