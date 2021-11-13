DC area sees at least 8% of children 5 to 11 vaccinated

Less than two weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended that children ages 5 to 11 should receive the already FDA authorized Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, D.C. area health officials say they have vaccinated at least 8% of that population.

Patrick Ashley, of D.C. Health, said on Twitter that with more than 3,500 vaccinations for those 5 to 11 at D.C. pop-up clinics alone, the District has reached the 8% milestone.

Virginia passed 8% of children 5 to 11 receiving the vaccine as of Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.

Also in Virginia, 67% of those ages 12 to 15 have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 71% of those ages 16 to 17 have had at least one dose.

So far,~909K US kids have their 1st shot per the CDC. Locally, 8% of kids 5-11 in MD & VA are now partially vaccinated. If this pace keeps up, could this rise in immunity beat back COVID to a controllable level? @MonicaGandhi9 says YES and explains WHY: https://t.co/7B8i3m6027 — Luke Garrett (@lukegarrett202) November 13, 2021

In Maryland, of those 9 and under, more than 28,000 have received one dose. Of Marylanders 10 to 19, more than 453,000 have received one dose, more than 394,000 have received two doses and 8,300 have received the one-shot dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Nationally, about 3% of newly eligible children 5 to 11 in the U.S. got first shots in the first week, but the rate of vaccinations varied widely around the country.

