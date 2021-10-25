Rep. Anthony Brown to leave Congress, run for Md. attorney general

U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown, a three-term lawmaker from Prince George’s County, said on Monday he will run for state attorney general next year.

The move, which was expected, makes him the first big-name candidate to announce for the post since Maryland’s current attorney general, Brian E. Frosh (D), said that he will not run for re-election next year.

The 75-year-old Frosh made his announcement on Thursday.

In a press release on Monday, Brown said he would “fight for progress, fight for justice, and fight for all Marylanders” as attorney general.

A former two-term lieutenant governor and state legislator, Brown represents portions of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in the U.S. House.

He considered running for attorney general in 2006, before then-gubernatorial candidate Martin J. O’Malley (D) chose him to be his running mate.

Brown’s decision not to seek a fourth term comes amid predictions that Republicans will retake control of the House in next year’s elections.

The 59-year-old serves on the Armed Services and Transportation and Infrastructure committees, and he represents a district bordered by House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D).

An advocate for progressive causes, Brown was considered a potential future leader in the House, though he has told associates in recent weeks that he dislikes serving in Congress.

Frosh and Brown met recently over lunch after rumors started spreading that the A.G. was likely to retire at the end of his term.

Brown’s decision will set off a scramble among potential candidates from both parties in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel, though the contours of the new 4th District won’t be known for several weeks at the earliest.

The General Assembly is expected to approve a new congressional map in a special session in December.

