Search continues for missing Ocean City swimmer

Liz Anderson | landerson@wtop.com
Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

August 4, 2021, 11:02 PM

Crews continued their search for a swimmer who has been missing in Ocean City, Maryland.

The fire department said a swimmer went missing around 3:30 p.m. in the ocean waters of the beach near 112th Street on Wednesday.

The search continued through the night, with the U.S. Coast Guard looking by boat and planning to keep going all night or until the swimmer is found.

A Coast Guard spokesperson says a cutter with a larger crew is on the way, and should be in place around midnight.

Earlier, a Coast Guard helicopter was helping Ocean City Beach Patrol and the fire department.

The helicopter will be used to resume the search by air Thursday morning.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.

