Public comment period for I-270 HOT lane fees closing soon

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

August 8, 2021, 4:30 PM

Maryland commuters have a few days left to chime in on proposed High Occupancy Vehicle (HOT) lane tolls before an extended public comment period closes on Thursday.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), as part of its Phase 1 South — American Legion Bridge I-270 to I-370 HOT lane proposal — opened a public comment period May 20. That comment period comes to a close on Aug. 12 at 5 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to weigh in on proposed fees for: Minimum and maximum toll rate ranges, soft rate caps, escalation factors and discounts. Transportation officials say detailed information can be found in the MDTA Virtual Information Room.

Proposed fees range from 20 cents to $5.64 for two-axle vehicles, depending on the distance traveled on the HOT lanes and a driver’s payment method.

The public comment period remains open to written and voicemail comments. A series of in-person and call-in hearings were held in mid-July.

“As a partner in Phase 1: The American Legion Bridge I-270 to I-70 Relief Plan, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is accepting public comments as part of the toll rate range setting process for Phase 1 South: American Legion Bridge I-270 to I-370,” according to an MDTA statement.

Results from the comment period will be presented at an MDTA board meeting this summer, when another comment period will open up for 10 days.

“During this Board Meeting, the MDTA staff will present the recommended action (recommended toll rate ranges) for Phase 1 South: American Legion Bridge I-270 to I-370. The public is welcome to watch the MDTA Board Meeting via livestream,” according to MDTA.

The group will reconvene in the fall for a final vote on the fees, but not before the public will have one final opportunity to voice their opinions preceding the vote.

“We want to hear from you! There are many ways for you to comment on the toll rate range setting process for Phase 1 South: American Legion Bridge I-270 to I-370.”

Click here for MDTA Board Meeting registration details.

Comments can be provided in one of the following ways:

MDTA says all comments, regardless of how they are submitted, will be given equal consideration.

