Judgment in Md. unemployment case coming Tuesday

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

July 12, 2021, 4:59 PM

The court arguments to keep extended federal unemployment benefits in place in Maryland wrapped up on Monday.

Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill told the lawyers he would issue a ruling by Tuesday at 10 a.m., before his temporary restraining order keeping the payments in place expires.

During Monday’s testimony, Maryland’s Labor Secretary, Tiffany Robinson, surprised the judge when she said that federal officials notified her that the state must submit a 30-day notice to opt out of federal benefits programs. According to that, Maryland would not be able to pull out of the until August at the earliest.

The federal payments that put an additional $300 in the pockets of out-of-work Marylanders have been set to expire in September. Gov. Larry Hogan last month announced that Maryland would end the program two months early, claiming employers were having trouble filling jobs.

Advocates for unemployed workers sued the governor, and the temporary restraining order has kept the payments, which Hogan intended to end July 3, in place.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

