Are nursing home employees getting vaccinated? Md. releases new facility rankings

Maryland has released new rankings showing how nursing homes stack up when it comes to staff members who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Maryland has released new rankings showing how nursing homes stack up when it comes to staff members who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the nearly three dozen nursing homes in Maryland with more than 90% or more of their staffs vaccinated, more than half are in Montgomery County, including two of the four facilities with 100% of their staff members with at least one vaccine jab.

Overall, there are 35 facilities in Maryland with at least 90% of their staff members having at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the data released by the Maryland Department of Health on Monday. The four facilities with 100% staff vaccination rates are: Kensington Healthcare Center and Manor Care Health Services — Chevy Chase in Montgomery County; Crescent Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Prince George’s County; and the Maryland Baptist Aged Home in Baltimore.

“We have made tremendous progress vaccinating Marylanders who reside and work at nursing homes and congregate care facilities, but our work is not done,” said Maryland Health Dennis Schrader in a news release Monday announcing the rankings. “We are grateful for everyone who is vaccinated and it is imperative that facilities encourage staff who are still unvaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible to ensure that they and our elderly loved ones they care for stay safe.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

While nursing home workers became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines early on in the vaccination process, concerns have been raised about nursing home staff — who work with vulnerable populations — refusing the vaccine.

The “bottom 10” nursing homes in Maryland all have staff vaccination rates of less than 56%. Nine nursing homes — mostly in western Maryland — have staff vaccination rates of less than 50%.

St. Joseph’s Ministries in Frederick County and Crofton Convalescent Center in Anne Arundel County both ended up on the bottom 10 list with just 54% and 55% of their staffs vaccinated, respectively.

No nursing homes in Montgomery or Prince George’s counties wound up in the bottom 10. However, three Montgomery County nursing homes and one Prince George’s County nursing home failed to report data as required by the state.

Data on staff and resident vaccination rates at Maryland’s nursing homes are reported by each facility and updated online every week.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced in May he was requiring nursing homes to publicly report vaccination data.

Top 10 nursing home

No. 1

100% — Kensington Healthcare Center (Montgomery County)

100% — Manor Care Health Services — Chevy Chase (Montgomery County)

100% — Crescent Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Riverdale — Prince George’s County)

100% — Maryland Baptist Aged Home (Baltimore)

No. 2

98% — Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Sandy Spring — Montgomery County)

98% — Edenwald Retirement Community (Towson — Baltimore County)

No. 3

97% — Maplewood Park Place (Bethesda — Montgomery County)

97% — Autumn Lake Healthcare At Cherry Lane (Laurel — Prince George’s County)

No. 4

96% — Rockville Nursing Home (Rockville — Montgomery County )

96% — Vantage House (Columbia — Howard County)

No. 5

95% — Bethesda Health And Rehabilitation (Bethesda — Montgomery County)

No. 6

94% — The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant (Ellicott City — Howard County)

94% — Post-Acute Care Center (Baltimore)

94% — Bedford Court Healthcare Center (Silver Spring — Montgomery County)

94% — Carriage Hill Bethesda (Bethesda — Montgomery County)

No. 7

93% — Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Rockville -Montgomery County)

93% — Ingleside at King Farm (Rockville — Montgomery County)

93% — North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center (Glen Burnie — Anne Arundel County)

93% — Manor Care Health Services — Potomac (Montgomery County)

93% — Shady Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Rockville — Montgomery County)

93% — Carroll Lutheran Village (Westminster — Carroll County)

No. 8

92% — Layhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Silver Spring — Montgomery County)

92% — Forestville Healthcare Center (Prince George’s County)

92% — Wilson Health Care Center (Gaithersburg — Montgomery County)

92% — Bel Pre Healthcare Center (Silver Spring — Montgomery County)

No. 9

91% — Manor Care Health Services — Ruxton (Towson — Baltimore County)

91% — Arcola Health And Rehabilitation Center (Silver Spring — Montgomery County)

91% — South River Healthcare Center (Edgewater — Anne Arundel County)

91% — Sligo Creek Center (Takoma Park — Montgomery County)

No. 10

90% — Manor Care Health Services — Largo (Glenarden — Prince George’s Count)

90% — Manor Care Health Services — Bethesda (Montgomery County)

90% — Autumn Ridge At North Oaks (Pikesville — Baltimore County)

90% — Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center (Frederick — Frederick County)

90% — Summit Park Health And Rehabilitation Center (Catonsville — Baltimore County)

90% — Glen Meadows Retirement Community (Glen Arm — Baltimore County)

Bottom of the rankings