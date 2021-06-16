Hogan announces $10M for Md. live entertainment venues, promoters

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced the award of a total of $10 million in aid to 65 live entertainment venues and promoters who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to move forward in our recovery, I am proud to announce more support for these entertainment businesses and venues as part of our Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative,” Hogan said in a statement. “These awards protect jobs and preserve important cultural institutions in Maryland communities ready to get back to normal.”

The money for closures of venues and cancellations of performances is in addition to $30 million awarded earlier this year to music and entertainment venues.

Awards ranged from $1,235 up to $247,039.

In Montgomery County, venues that received awards include Strathmore, The Fillmore, Adventure Theatre, The Olney Theatre and Round House Theatre.

In Prince George’s County, the venues included the Bowie Baysox, Athletic Republic and the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts.

The Merriweather Post Pavilion, in Howard County, and the Maryland Renaissance Festival, in Anne Arundel County, were also awarded.

See the full list.

