Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds after COVID-19 rules eased

High schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, will allow an increased number of guests at graduation ceremonies this spring after the county relaxed many COVID-19 protocols earlier this week.

Individual schools in the county will determine how many guests each graduating senior can invite based on class size and facility capacity. Schools will communicate those numbers directly with their students and families.

Despite these changes for high school graduates, 5th and 8th grade promotion ceremonies in Montgomery County will remain virtual.

In addition to the graduation updates, MCPS said in a statement Wednesday that mask requirements and capacity limits will be lifted for outdoor school athletic events.

Graduation plans have also been updated for high schools in Charles County, Maryland. Class of 2021 seniors will now be allowed five guests at graduation, according to a statement released Thursday. Guests must wear masks when entering the stadium, but may take them off once they are seated.

Masks will still be required inside all Charles County public school buildings and on all school buses through the end of the year.

These announcements come after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan lifted most coronavirus capacity restrictions across the state and the indoor mask mandate last week.

