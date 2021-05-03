MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
3 people stabbed in Ocean City

Fonda Mwangi | fmwangi@wtop.com

May 28, 2021, 9:34 AM

Three people are being treated in trauma centers after being stabbed in Ocean City, Maryland, according to police.

The Ocean City Police Department said the “serious assault” happened in “the area of 130th Street” near the beach.

Two people are under arrest and “there are no outstanding suspects in this case,” police said.

Fonda Mwangi is a Associate Producer at WTOP. Before joining WTOP she was an investigative intern at WJLA. She also wrote for student magazine, Envision, covering finances for college students. Fonda got her Masters in Journalism and Public Affairs from American University.

