3 people stabbed in Ocean City

Two people are under arrest after three others were stabbed early Friday in Ocean City, Maryland.

Three people are being treated in trauma centers after being stabbed in Ocean City, Maryland, according to police.

The Ocean City Police Department said the “serious assault” happened in “the area of 130th Street” near the beach.

The Ocean City Police Department is on the scene of a serious assault in the area of 130th Street. Three victims have been flown out to local area hospitals as a result. This is still an active investigation. We will provide updates as they become available. #YourOCMDPD pic.twitter.com/dzndITP0y8 — Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) May 28, 2021

Two people are under arrest and “there are no outstanding suspects in this case,” police said.