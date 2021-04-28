CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Millions miss 2nd vaccine | Tips for airport travel | In-person school in Md. next year | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hogan: Md. lifting outdoor mask mandate; no more restrictions on outdoor dining

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

April 28, 2021, 4:31 PM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that, effective immediately, the state will lift its outdoor mask mandate and all restrictions for outdoor dining.

Hogan touted the state’s progress in fighting the pandemic as evidence that Maryland is ready to take further steps in moving toward a new normal. More than 60% of residents 18 and older have been vaccinated, Hogan said, and supply is no longer as restrictive a factor in getting vaccines to those who want them.

The decision comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement that fully-vaccinated Americans can go outdoors without wearing a mask, unless in a crowded area.

The governor urged all residents who haven’t done so already to sign up to receive a vaccine, and to exercise caution until they are fully-vaccinated.

Beginning May 1, residents will no longer have to preregister for the state’s mass vaccination sites. Hogan said direct registration with each site will now be possible as supply issues ease.

Masks will still be required for large ticketed venues, indoor business and public transportation.

While outdoor dining will no longer have any restrictions placed on it, indoor dining restrictions will remain in place for now, according to Hogan.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

