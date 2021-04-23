Maryland circuit courts to resume jury trials in criminal, civil cases

Maryland circuit courts will restart jury trials in criminal and civil cases starting Monday, as they enter the last phase of resumption operations.

“All of the circuit courts have the benefit of the successful implementation of jury trials with COVID-19 health and safety protocols last fall. Eighty-eight jury trials were conducted without a single incident of COVID-19 transmission, prior to any COVID-19 vaccination having been approved,” Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera said in a video message.

She credits the planning, preparation and careful implementation for the success, and she said the same health protocols will be in place for anyone who enters a courthouse or judiciary facility.

“Marylanders can fulfill their civic duty to serve on a jury with the assurance that their health and safety are being safe-guarded,” Barbera said.

Anyone who enters a courthouse, including employees, will be required to wear a mask, answer a COVID-19 questionnaire and will need to get their temperature checked.

Courts across Maryland will continue using technology for remote proceedings, either by video or telephone, but this will vary by court location.

