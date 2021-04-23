CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland circuit courts to resume jury trials in criminal, civil cases

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 23, 2021, 10:18 PM

Maryland circuit courts will restart jury trials in criminal and civil cases starting Monday, as they enter the last phase of resumption operations.

“All of the circuit courts have the benefit of the successful implementation of jury trials with COVID-19 health and safety protocols last fall. Eighty-eight jury trials were conducted without a single incident of COVID-19 transmission, prior to any COVID-19 vaccination having been approved,” Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera said in a video message.

She credits the planning, preparation and careful implementation for the success, and she said the same health protocols will be in place for anyone who enters a courthouse or judiciary facility.

“Marylanders can fulfill their civic duty to serve on a jury with the assurance that their health and safety are being safe-guarded,” Barbera said.

Anyone who enters a courthouse, including employees, will be required to wear a mask, answer a COVID-19 questionnaire and will need to get their temperature checked.

Courts across Maryland will continue using technology for remote proceedings, either by video or telephone, but this will vary by court location.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

