Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout next week; 16 and older will be eligible by April 27

Maryland will enter Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan next week, making Marylanders 60 and over eligible for the shots, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday, laying out a timeline of the state's vaccine rollout that would make all state residents eligible to receive vaccines by the end of next month.

Hogan also said Thursday the state is launching a pilot program to begin providing vaccine doses directly to primary care doctors throughout the state and to launch mobile vaccine clinics to administer doses in hard-to-reach rural areas of the state.

Below is a breakdown of the state’s new COVID-19 vaccine timeline:

Eligibility for those 60 and older begins March 23 under Phase 2A of the state’s plan. Starting now, however, they can pre-register for appointments at one of Maryland’s mass vaccinations sites.

Starting March 30, the state will expand eligibility to those 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness, Hogan said.

Starting April 13, statewide eligibility expands to Marylanders 55 and over as well as essential workers of any age in critical industries, including food service and construction workers.

On April 27, Hogan said the state will move to Phase 3, under which every state resident over the age of 16 is eligible for the shots — meeting a goal set by President Joe Biden in a White House address last week.

Biden had urged states to make all Americans eligible by May 1.

“With the announcement of this plan, now every single Marylander knows when they become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Hogan said.

The state has been ramping up vaccinations in recent weeks.

As of Thursday, the state is averaging about 43,000 shots a day and marked its 2 millionth COVID-19 vaccine shot, Hogan said. That amounts to a doubling the number of shots administered in less than a month.

More than 23% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose — including two-thirds of Marylanders 65 and older, who have been prioritized for shots under current eligibility guidelines.

‘Supply is going to be pouring in’

The timeline Hogan laid out Thursday applies to state-run vaccine sites, including the half a dozen mass vaccination sites the state has set up, as well as the hundreds of retail pharmacies and hospitals across the state that receive vaccine doses from Maryland Department of Health.

Following Hogan’s previous announcements expanding statewide eligibility, local health departments in the D.C. area moved more slowly in following suit — citing extremely low supply and the need to prioritize vulnerable populations. For example, statewide eligibility guidelines Hogan announced in late January made Marylanders 65 and older eligible for the vaccine, while Prince George’s County only expanded access to that age group at its clinics earlier this week.

Hogan said he understood county leaders’ earlier concerns about inadequate supply. But he added, “The supply is going to be pouring in, and it’s going to where we can stick needles in peoples’ arms. And if people are going too slow, they’re going to be missing out.”

In response to a reporter’s question, Hogan said, “There’s going to be no excuse for any county to not be moving into Phase 2.”

Even though the state plans to move to Phase 2 next week, Marylanders who are currently eligible under the first phase of the vaccine plan but who have not yet been vaccinated “will continue to be prioritized,” Hogan said.

The governor said rapidly expanding eligibility now is possible because the federal government has promised states a “significant increase in vaccine supply,” Hogan said.

Still, he cautioned that supply would be limited in the near term.

“Just because you become eligible for a vaccine does not mean that you can immediately get a vaccine … Supply will be ramping up to meet all of the demand,” Hogan said. “But to be clear, we do expect that demand will continue to outpace the supply for at least the next several weeks.”

