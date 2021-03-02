Cold case murder of Towson U. student revisited 25 years later

The murder of a Towson University student 25 years ago rocked the Maryland campus and forever changed her family. Now, investigators are asking the public to help solve the cold case.

Baltimore Police are reminding the community of the unsolved murder of 23-year-old Jody LeCornu, who was found shot in the back in a Baltimore parking lot on March 2, 1996.

Investigators believe that after the college student was shot, she managed to drive across the street, possibly to get away from her killer and seek help.

“Evidence shows the gunman was not far behind. Once Jody’s car comes to a stop, the suspected killer is seen reaching into Jody’s car, appearing to remove something from the vehicle,” police said in a statement.

“Fingerprints from LeCornu’s car failed to provide a lead in the case. Witnesses described the murder suspect as a Black male – stocky build – wearing a drab or green-colored army or camouflage style coat. It’s also known the suspect left the scene in a white BMW.”

Her twin sister, Jenny, has devoted her life to finding Jody’s killer and recently put up three billboards near the shooting scene — in the 6300 block of York Road — in the hope of generating tips.

Police are asking the public to call them if they remember anything or can help solve the case.