Bill would curb police use of military surplus equipment

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland could be limited from obtaining certain military equipment via a federal surplus program under a bill that passed the state Senate last week.

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland could be limited from obtaining certain military equipment via a federal surplus program under a bill that passed the state Senate last week.

SB0599, with sponsors Sen. William C. Smith Jr., D-Montgomery, and Sen. Chris West, R-Baltimore, is one legislative piece of the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, which has been a key focus throughout the Maryland General Assembly this session.

Under this bill, law enforcement agencies would be prohibited from purchasing a weaponized aircraft, drone or vehicle; a destructive device; a firearm silencer; or a grenade launcher, according to the bill.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.