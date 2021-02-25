CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Public comment starts on third bay bridge crossing span

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 8:43 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The public can now comment on options for the proposed third Chesapeake Bay Bridge crossing span.

The Capitol Gazette reported Wednesday that the Maryland Transportation Authority is allowing comments after months of delay.

The report outlines three possible crossing locations. One is through Pasadena. Another is through Edgewater. And the third is through Annapolis next to the existing bridge.

There is also a no-build option. The authority said it had delayed the comment period on the draft report because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said in a news release that the third span near the existing two bridges would be the best way forward.

