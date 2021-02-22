Md. coronavirus hospitalizations drop below 1,000 for first time since November

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland have dropped to 973, down by more than half after hitting a peak in January, and the first time since mid-November they've been under 1,000.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland have dropped to 973, down by more than half after hitting a peak in January. It’s the first time since mid-November that Maryland hospitalizations have been under 1,000.

The daily positivity rate has dropped to 2.5%, the lowest since Oct. 17. Cases per 100,000 people are currently at just under 13, a drop of more than 76% since last month.

So far, the state has administered just over one million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 97% of all first doses received from the federal government.

Gov. Larry Hogan called the numbers good news but he says the goal is to remain vigilant.

“Our vaccination rate is rising, our hospitalizations and key metrics are all declining, and with each day, we are moving one step closer to eliminating and eradicating this pandemic,” Hogan said.

In Virginia, hospitalizations are currently at 1,548, but that number has dropped as have new cases.

In the District, hospitalizations and new cases remain steady.

