CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. receives nearly 50k doses of J&J vaccine | Treat post-COVID headaches | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Maryland Senate OKs tax…

Maryland Senate OKs tax credit for immigrants

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 5:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has voted to extend a state tax credit for low-income workers to include immigrants, including those in the country illegally, as part of pandemic relief.

The Senate voted 32-15 Friday for the measure. It now goes to the House.

It’s a follow-up to a separate relief measure that steers more than $1 billion to state residents.

The measure approved Friday, however, sparked vigorous debate, because it extends the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit to people who use individual taxpayer identification numbers rather than Social Security numbers. That would include immigrants living in the country illegally who were left out of the initial relief bill.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CBP names Bhagowalia as its permanent CIO

AI commission sees ‘extraordinary’ support to stand up tech-focused service academy

The Senate has never truly supported IT modernization and here’s what has to change

Military academies flooded with issues, but will superintendents' plans fix the problems?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up