Maryland Senate OKs tax credit for immigrants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has voted to extend a state tax credit for low-income workers to include immigrants, including those in the country illegally, as part of pandemic relief.

It’s a follow-up to a separate relief measure that steers more than $1 billion to state residents.

The measure approved Friday, however, sparked vigorous debate, because it extends the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit to people who use individual taxpayer identification numbers rather than Social Security numbers. That would include immigrants living in the country illegally who were left out of the initial relief bill.

