Lockheed Martin plant closing means 90 years of work to end

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 9:03 PM

BALTIMORE — Defense contractor Lockheed Martin’s plans to close a plant in Maryland will mean the end of more than 90 years of company manufacturing at the site.

The firm announced on Friday it plans to shutter within two years the Middle River plant, which has 465 employees.

Workers will get the chance to relocate and to telework.

A predecessor company to Lockheed Martin began building aircraft in Middle River in 1929 and later employed tens of thousands of workers.

Lockheed Martin now employs over 3,100 people in Maryland.

