COVID-19 shot registration opens for M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site

Doses will be offered for those eligible in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C. Officials said a limited amount of the vaccine will be available but additional appointments will be made available on a rolling basis.

Starting Monday, eligible Maryland residents can register to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations at the state’s newest mass vaccination site: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The stadium site opens Thursday. According to a news release, between 250 and 500 vaccination appointments will be available on the first several days during the “soft launch phase.” There are plans to provide up to 2,000 vaccinations per day in early March.

Expect demand to be high. WTOP tried several times to get appointments but had no luck. This is the message that came up: “The site is experiencing high demand. Check back later.”

“The opening of our next state-run mass vaccination site is another milestone toward ending this pandemic,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “I want to thank all of our partners who have worked to convert M&T Bank Stadium into a mass vaccination site. As supply increases, this site will serve thousands of Marylanders each day.”

Registration can be completed in two ways:

Fill out the online form at coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine.

Call 855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829) to request an appointment. Representatives are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Callers are asked to expect potential prolonged wait times on the phone due to call volume.

Appointments will be scheduled between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Appointments will be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, appointments will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. And on Tuesday, the site’s hours expand to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-ups will not be allowed.

Site support is being provided by the University of Maryland Medical System, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, the Maryland National Guard, the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Ravens.