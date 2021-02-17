Coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil detected in deceased Md. man

A 65-year-old Maryland man who recently died had the P.1 variant of the novel coronavirus, which is commonly referred to as the Brazil variant, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.

The man had recently traveled internationally, and the state is currently in the process of contact tracing to avoid additional spread, according to a news release.

“State public health officials are closely monitoring the P.1 variant, and we mourn the loss of this Marylander to COVID-19,” Hogan said a statement. “As we continue to test for these variants, we strongly encourage Marylanders to continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including mask wearing, regular hand washing, and physical distancing.”

Studies are still being done on the Brazil variant, but it is believed to be more transmissible than the initial strain of the virus. It is unknown if it causes a more serious infection.

The Brazil variant was first detected in the U.S. at the end of January.

The announcement said that scientists believe current tests will still work in identifying the variant.

Scientists are also working to establish whether the current vaccines are effective in combatting the P.1 variant.

