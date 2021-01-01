Maryland union, state, miss deadline on labor agreement

The Associated Press

Maryland’s largest public employee union says an agreement with the state on a contract has missed a deadline.

Listen now to WTOP News

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s largest public employee union says an agreement with the state on a contract has missed a deadline.

The Baltimore Sun reports the deadline for bargaining was 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The new three-year contract would have been set to take effect July 2021.

The contract affects around 20,000 state workers under the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Maryland Council 3.

That includes correctional officers, state hospital workers and social workers.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.