Maryland awarded $341M grant for coronavirus pandemic medical supplies

Valerie Bonk

January 23, 2021, 9:53 AM

Maryland will receive a grant to help pay for medical supplies purchased to protect health care workers and first responders during the early part of the pandemic last year.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will receive a $341 million federal grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for coronavirus medical supplies purchased during the pandemic.

The award provides funding to the Maryland Department of Health for personal protective equipment purchased to support the state’s health care workers and first responders, according to a MEMA news release.

This grant is administered through MEMA’s public assistance program and was awarded as apart of a presidential disaster declaration issued in March 2020.

“This much needed federal aid will allow the Maryland Department of Health to recoup expenses related to Covid-19 from January 20 through July 27, 2020,” said Gov. Larry Hogan in a statement.

