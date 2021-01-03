CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Gregory Fowler to take over as president of University of Maryland Global Campus

Thomas Robertson

January 3, 2021, 9:33 PM

The University of Maryland Global Campus will have a new president Monday.

Gregory Fowler will assume the role after the University System of Maryland Board of Regents announced the hire Dec. 9. Before coming to UMGC, Fowler spent nine years at Southern New Hampshire University, serving as a chief academic officer, vice president of academic affairs and president of SNHU’s Global Campus.

“The board has identified an outstanding leader to move UMGC forward,” Board of Regents Chair Linda Gooden said. “Given that UMGC is the nation’s largest online public university and serves a broad diversity of students, the selection of UMGC’s next president has been critically important to the university and to the USM.”

At SNHU, Fowler oversaw more than 200 undergraduate and graduate programs in the liberal arts and social sciences, nursing and health professions, and STEM programs.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next president of University of Maryland Global Campus,” Fowler said. “I have always admired the institution’s mission and success in transforming the lives of adult learners. I look forward to joining the UMGC team as well as being part of the larger team that is the University System of Maryland.”

Fowler has a history in the D.C. region. After completing his undergraduate coursework at Morehouse College in Atlanta, he moved to the D.C. area and spent almost four years at the National Endowment for the Humanities, where he worked as an outreach specialist. During that time, he earned a master’s degree in English at George Mason University.

“I thank Regent Sam Malhotra for his skillful leadership of the search committee that identified Greg Fowler as UMGC’s next president,” USM Chancellor Jay Perman said. “All of us are deeply impressed with Dr. Fowler’s scholarship and his talents as a strategic and creative thinker. SNHU Global Campus is recognized as a pioneer in online higher education, and there’s no doubt that Dr. Fowler has contributed greatly to that leadership.”

The search for UMGC’s next president began last September, after Javier Miyares, the previous eight-year president of UMGC, announced his retirement.

