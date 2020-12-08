University of Maryland unveils spring semester plans

Students at the University of Maryland in College Park will continue with hybrid teaching and learning in the spring.

About 25% of courses will be held in person and the remaining 75% will be online, university President Darryll J. Pines said in a letter to the school community.

“As we did in the fall, the first two weeks of undergraduate instruction, with few exceptions, will be conducted entirely online. This allows us to conduct testing and initially limit movement amidst our de-densified campus,” Pines said.

Before students return to campus, they will also need to test negative for the coronavirus. And all students, faculty and staff will be required to take a COVID-19 test every two weeks.

The spring semester is scheduled to begin on Jan. 25.

As for spring break — scheduled from March 14 to 21 — students will be allowed to recess, but the two weeks of classes immediately after spring break will be online.

“This will allow the University to conduct large-scale campuswide testing prior to the resumption of in-person classes,” Pines said.

Students, faculty and staff coming to campus following spring break, starting on March 22, will need to participate in a nine-day campuswide testing event.

The spring semester is scheduled to end on May 11.

