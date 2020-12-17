Anton Black’s family files wrongful death lawsuit targeting cops, medical examiner

The family of Anton Black, who died after being chased and roughly handled by police in 2018, filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Thursday.

The family of Anton Black, the Black Eastern Shore teenager who died after being chased and roughly handled by police in 2018, filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Thursday against several government agencies.

The suit, filed by the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black and members of Black’s family, and backed by the Maryland chapter of the ACLU, alleges collusion, cover-up and wrongful death, and targets the state medical examiner’s office and local police officials.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Baltimore.

“The ACLU is proud to support Anton Black’s family in their challenge to the collusion that occurred between police officials and the medical examiner, which is a clear example of how white supremacy functions to deny accountability for misconduct and racial bias,” the ACLU said in a news release.

Black died in police custody on Sept. 15, 2018 in Greensboro, following a struggle with three white police officers and a white civilian in front of his mother on a ramp leading to the front door of her residence.

Black’s family claims excessive force and racial bias led to their son’s death by “positional asphyxiation” and allege that a cover-up followed involving the state medical examiner and police personnel from the Eastern Shore towns of Greensboro, Ridgley and Centreville.

The ACLU statement also addresses the unlawful hiring of Greensboro police officer Thomas Webster IV, a former Dover, Delaware, cop who was expelled from that agency for a documented history of violence against another Black suspect in his custody and the town’s concerns over his hiring.

“[T]he State of Maryland again utterly failed Anton, his family and his community, when the Office of the Medical Examiner, relying in part on police narratives that minimized the nature and severity of police restraint of Anton, falsely claimed that Anton’s death was an accident resulting from natural causes,” the ACLU news release states. “Bizarrely, the Medical Examiner contended that Anton’s bipolar disorder, a psychiatric illness, was a ‘significant’ contributing cause of death, but not law enforcement officers’ brutal actions in chasing, Tasing, and pinning Anton down under hundreds of pounds of weight for six minutes until he lost consciousness and stopped breathing.”

The ACLU called the medical examiner’s conclusions “false,” claiming the narrative allowed police officials to deflect accountability.

“What happened to Anton could happen to any Black child or adult,” Rene Swafford, an attorney from Caroline County on Black’s legal team, said in a statement. “The implications of the action of the Medical Examiner are far reaching. Deliberately substituting what Anton died with, instead of what he died from, as his cause of death, sends the community an undeniable message that they won’t convict white officers that assault Black people.”

Black’s family compared their case to the 2020 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died during a police stop after a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee wedged in Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes until his death, while other officers stood by.

An excerpt from the ACLU statement, obtained by Maryland Matters, details the plaintiff’s account from their perspective:

Thomas Webster IV, who is white, was hired by Greensboro Police Chief Michael Petyo, also white, despite a documented history of violence and excessive force against Black residents. In fact, 19-year-old Anton Black had told his Mom he was worried about how Webster would treat community members. On September 15, 2018, Officer Webster, who knew that Anton was a high school athlete experiencing mental health issues, nonetheless aggressively confronted Anton while he was in the midst of a mental health crisis. Instead of trying to help Anton, Webster, along with several other white men, including Chief Gary Manos of the Ridgley Police Department and Officer Dennis Lannon of the Centreville Police Department, and a white civilian they inexplicably pulled in, violently escalated the situation, chasing Anton to his home, smashing a car window near his head, firing a TASER at him, and then forcing him to the ground, pinning his slight frame beneath the collective weight of their bodies. For six minutes, and several minutes after Anton was handcuffed, Chief Manos, the other white officers, and the white civilian wearing a Confederate flag helmet held Anton down with his face down on the ground and his legs bent back towards the sky as he struggled to breathe, lost consciousness and died. Anton, while handcuffed and terrified, cried and pleaded with police to no avail. Anton eventually died from positional asphyxia, a well-known risk of the prolonged restraint used against him.

The Black family and their representatives, including ACLU leaders, have scheduled a virtual news conference for Thursday afternoon.

“There must be justice for Anton Black,” said Deborah Jeon, legal director for the ACLU of Maryland. “The excessive force from three white officers and a white civilian wearing a Confederate flag helmet that killed a Black teenager who did nothing wrong and needed help instead of brutality is unacceptable.”

This story will be updated.

Glynis Kazanjian is a freelance writer. She can be reached at glynis.kaz@gmail.com.