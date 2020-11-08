ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Md.’s Larry Hogan activates medical volunteers amid COVID-19’s second wave

Thomas Robertson

November 8, 2020, 9:10 PM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has renewed an executive order enabling medical students and people with an out-of-state or expired in-state medical licenses to practice in the medical relief effort because of a shortage in nurses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical volunteers can sign up to help in the state’s fight against COVID-19 by signing up for the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps.

According to the program’s website, MRC is a community-based, civilian, volunteer program that helps build the public health infrastructure and response capabilities of Maryland communities.

Maryland reached an all-time high Sunday for seven-day average of new coronavirus cases, averaging 1,122 new cases during the week of Nov. 1.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

WTOP’s Jenny Glick contributed to this report. 

