Md.’s Larry Hogan activates medical volunteers amid COVID-19’s second wave

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has renewed an executive order enabling medical students and people with an out-of-state or expired in-state medical licenses to practice in the medical relief effort because of a shortage in nurses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical volunteers can sign up to help in the state’s fight against COVID-19 by signing up for the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps.

According to the program’s website, MRC is a community-based, civilian, volunteer program that helps build the public health infrastructure and response capabilities of Maryland communities.

Maryland reached an all-time high Sunday for seven-day average of new coronavirus cases, averaging 1,122 new cases during the week of Nov. 1.

